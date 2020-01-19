The ten-year challenge is so yesterday or so Bollywood hunk Ajay Devgn made us feel as he himself treated fans to an 18-year comparison and we can hardly spot any difference. From donning the turban look in 2002 release The Legend of Bhagat Singh to wearing a similarly wounded turban in this year’s smash-hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay seems to have aged like old wine.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared the picture collage which features his look from 2002 as Bhagat Singh and 2020 as Tanhaji. He captioned the picture with hashtags, “#18YearChallenge #TheLegendOfBhagatSingh #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #18YearChallenge #TheLegendOfBhagatSingh #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jan 18, 2020 at 4:30am PST

Tanhaji marks Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in the industry. While the Om Raut-directorial is setting new benchmarks at the Box Office in 2020, Ajay also has Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidaan in his pipeline. In Bhuj, Ajay plays the role of Karnik, Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ranchordas, Sonakshi as a social worker named Sunderben and Nora Fatehi essays the role of a spy. Rana Daggubati plays the role of a Lieutenant Colonel and Ammy Virk essays the role of a pilot. The film is set to hit the screens on August 14, 2020, as the big Independence Day release.

As for Maidaan, Ajay stars as Syed Abdul Rahim, the founding father of Indian football. Touted to be a biopic, the film is set in 1952-62. This is for the first time that Ajay will be seen doing a sports biopic. The actor is learning to play football quite rigorously, having not played the sport in his entire life before.

Ajay also has a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. Apart from these, he will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5.