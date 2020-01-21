Actor Alia Bhatt recently posted an image of herself on Instagram revealing that she had hurt her back and had, therefore, taken a day off from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Soon after the post, speculations started doing the rounds that the actor had hurt herself on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Now, in her latest official statement, Alia quashed all the rumours about her health and revealed that she wasn’t injured on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi but it was actually an old injury that cropped up again.

In her statement, Alia explained that the reports about her meeting with an accident on the film sets are absolutely false and she just took a day off to nurse her back. The actor added that she’s doing fine now and has joined the cast again to shoot for the film. Alia’s statement read, “To all those articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film.. they are NOT true.. This is an old injury that has been acting up for a while and just gave way one day at HOME.. No accident or nothing.. pls pls do clarify next time before printing long long articles on what happened to me.. Having said that thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal I’m back in action and am resuming shoot from today! Thank you for all the get well soon messages as I have got well very very soon.” (sic)

The actor has been working hard to get into the character that she plays in SLB’s next directorial. Alia plays the titular role and the story of the film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia’s character is about the infamous woman known as the madam of Kamathipura who ruled the brothels of Mumbai and had gangsters as her clients.