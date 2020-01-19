Coffee is not a beverage, it’s a mood and guess Malang star Disha Patani resonates with the same vibe since her co-star Anil Kapoor dedicated a video to her with a touch of humour that left Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and others in splits. Featuring his manager Jalal Mortezai and two other men from his team, Anil shared the video which tweaked Malang’s dialogue to suit Disha’s mood.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil shared the video which begins with one member from Anil’s crew raising his coffee mug and declaring, “Coffee peena mera nasha hai (Drinking coffee is my addiction),” to another one stating, “Coffee peena mera maza hai (Drinking coffee is my idea of fun).” Jalal is then heard saying, “Coffee peena meri aadat hai (Drinking coffee is my habit)” and concludes with Anil saying, “Coffee peena meri zarurat hai (Drinking coffee is my necessity).” The four men then clang their mugs to “cheer” before drinking it bottoms up. The video was captioned, “But first Coffee @dishapatani this ones for you! #Malang (sic).” Quick yo comment, Ranveer wrote, “Hahahaahahahahahahah (sic),” while Anand expressed, “@jalalmortezai went HAM ! (sic)” and Sanjay, like the rest of the fans, posted tears-of-laughter emojis.

For those wondering what triggered this sudden randomness from Anil and gang, it all started when Disha took to her Instagram handle earlier and posted a similar video with her team while sipping on a cup of tea each. Asking fans to send in videos of their “addictions”, Disha had captioned the video, “Chai peena mera maza hai. @mohitsuri guys send me your nasha and maza videos and the most fun ones, i’ll be posting on my page, dont forget to #malang P.s. ignore the hair and makeup (sic).”

The much-awaited title track of Mohit Suri-directorial Malang, starring actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, is finally out and has sizzled up the Internet ever since. Featuring high-octane romance between the lead pair, the song preps one to “fall in love and unleash the madness within.” If reports are to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in two different characters in different age lines.

The makers recently dropped the trailer of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. A Mohit Suri directorial, the film is the story of murder, madness and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge and some gritty characters. As revealed in the trailer, all four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others. Malang hits the screens on February 7.