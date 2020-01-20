Speculations have been rife about actor Varun Dhawan‘s wedding with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal this year. Various reports suggested that the couple was planning to tie the knot in May with elaborated pre-wedding functions in Goa. However, Varun’s father and director, David Dhawan, denied all the rumours in his latest interaction with IWMBuzz. The filmmaker revealed that there’s no truth to any report being circulated about Varun’s wedding. The senior Dhawan asserted that there are no plans for Varun-Natasha’s wedding yet and the speculations regarding their Goa wedding in summer this year are not true.

The director mentioned that his family has always been quite media-friendly. Therefore, they will never hide any decision and planning from the media whenever they decide about Varun-Natasha’s marriage. The director was quoted saying, “Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son’s wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me. This latest date and venue are not true at all. You and I have been friends for years. When Varun gets married, I will personally call you up. Don’t believe what you read.”

Varun is currently busy with the release of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. It’s the actor’s first film of the year which is hitting the theatres as the big Republic Day release. Street Dancer 3D features Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi opposite Varun while other dancer-turned-actors Salmaan Yousuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Shashwat Pujari and Raghav Juyal also play important roles.

Meanwhile, Varun and Natasha recently went on a holiday in Switzerland to welcome New Year together. They were surprisingly joined by Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan at Gstaad.