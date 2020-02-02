The hottest sister duo of Bollywood, actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty brought in the latter’s birthday at their sultry best. While the duo partied with family and friends at a restaurant in Mumbai, it is Shilpa’s emotional birthday wish for her “Tunki” which is winning our hearts early Sunday morning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video where she and Shamita can be seen dressed at their sexy best and grooving to the song Pehla Nasha. Shilpa’s heartwarming birthday wish with the video read, “O2-02-2020 can be read forward or backward RARE…just like you @shamitashetty_official . Happy Birthday my Tunki, Even when you find your Mate, You will always be “MY” SOULMATE . Till then your Dance partner ( in crime always ) Love you my darling .. more than you would evvverr know! #birthday #birthdaygirl #celebrations #sisters #soulmate #love #gratitude (sic).”

Meanwhile, effortlessly raising the bar for fitness and slaying goals all simultaneously, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently honoured with the Champions of Change Award by former President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi. In December 2019, Shilpa’s fitness and wellness application, ShilpaShettyApp, was awarded Google Play’s Best Apps of 2019 in the ‘Personal Growth’ category.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her comeback flick Nikamma which hits theatres on June 5 and Hungama 2. The upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical. Touted to be a rom-com, the movie will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Hungama 2 is the second installment of the 2003 comedy flick Hungama. Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles and will be produced by Ratan Jain. He said, “Hungama has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainers of its times and is reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with Hungama 2.” Hungama 2 will be out in theatres on 14 August 2020.