As the insecurity of Muslim lives perk at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, after another gunman entered and blindly shot at the protestors, mainly women, who have been sitting in peaceful dissent against CAA-NRC, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor called out the act of terrorism. Expressing her concern at the rising hatred and incidents of intolerance, Sonam dissed “divisive politics.”

Taking to her social media handles, Sonam shared a news article briefing about the attack and penned a message for followers to get a grip on the Hindu religion. It read, “This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those. (sic)”

This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those. https://t.co/nAZcUX6p7o — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 1, 2020

A 25-year-old man, who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, fired two rounds in Shaheen Bagh triggering panic on Saturday evening. The man was later taken into custody while he was still shouting proudly, “Humare desh mein aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (No one else can dictate the rules in our country except Hindus!).” No one was injured but in the wake of the Shaheen Bagh incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to improve the law and order situation of the national capital. Taking note of the incident, Amit Shah also tweeted that he had spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and directed him to take strict action in connection with the incident.

