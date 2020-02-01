From watching each others back to leaning in the comfort of their warm shoulders, true friends never leave our side in health, hurt or party and Amrita Arora Ladak’s birthday party on Friday night saw exactly that through actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor‘s bonding. Lighting up the party vibe, Kareena and Arjun were seen at their sultry and friendly best.

Taking to his Instagram handle later, Arjun shared a picture featuring him supporting Kareena as she leaned onto him. Dressed in a casual black hoodie, paired with blue denim jeans, Arjun was seen balancing Kareena’s weight on his back. Donning a leopard print ensemble, Kareena looked lost in thought as she held a wine glass and posed for the camera. Arjun captioned the picture, “Blow a kiss , Fire a gun Bebo’s always got Me to Lean On (sic).”

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in the biographical drama, Panipat, alongside an ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar romancing Parineeti Chopra. The two have earlier shared the screen space in blockbuster hit Ishaqzaade. The movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a romantic comedy written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, the diva was last seen in Good Newwz alongside actors Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Next, Kareena has Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.