Catching fans by surprise on early Friday morn, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty unveiled another character from his cop universe, Jackie Shroff. Hinting at another surprise in line, Rohit instantly set fans on the edge with speculations.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit dropped the news through a picture featuring him with Jackie at their swag high. The camera focused on Jackie seated on the bonnet of a jeep, looking all dapper in a black Pathani suit teamed with a jacket and a pair of sunglasses. The picture was captioned, “Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe…Presenting to you The Man Himself…JACKIE SHROFF… And…Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost @apnabhidu #sooryavanshi (sic).”

Sooryavanshi features actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The climax of Sooryavanshi has Akshay’s character teaming up with Ajay as Singham and Ranveer as Singham to fight the villain.

Recently, Rohit had created a stir online as he welcomed Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as “videsi police” for the upcoming film Bad Boys For Life. Sharing a video on his Instagram account, Rohit introduced the Hollywood flick which even had glimpses of Sooryavanshi. The video featured a teaser of Sooryavanshi where Akshay as Veer Sooryavanshi, Ranveer as Sangram Bhalerao and Ajay as Bajirao Singham were seen as “desi cops”.

Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.