One of the most iconic Bollywood couples, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have been together from their teenage years, back in 1975, are still going strong as ever, setting couple goals for today’s generation. They set a real example of undying love in the marriage. Neetu Kapoor‘s social media is exactly what you should be scrolling through to amp your romantic game this weekend. Recently, the actor took to social media to share an adorable unseen picture of her with handsome Rishi Kapoor.

The picture says it all! Both of them can be seen sharing a good laugh while Neetu wraps her arms around Rishi. The caption is so going with the pic, “Lifelong relationship Friendship…”.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor started bonding during their first film and started dating in 1975. After dating for over five years, they consolidated their bond with marriage. During their initial dating years, Rishi had once mentioned that Neetu had told him that she would only date him, but never marry him, but the love she had for him led her to do otherwise. Post the wedding she took a break from the limelight to focus on her next phase in life.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Lifelong relationship Friendship .. A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Feb 7, 2020 at 11:37am PST

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai with viral fever. Four days back he was discharged from a Delhi hospital. “He has been admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai two days ago due to viral fever. He is fine and there is nothing to worry about,” the source told PTI.