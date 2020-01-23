Actor Jackie Shroff is the new addition to the cast of Baaghi 3 that features his son, Tiger Shroff, in the lead. This is for the first time that the father-son duo will be seen together in a film and this casting coup has now added more buzz around the third film in the popular action franchise produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Baaghi 3 features Jackie playing father to both Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh. Jackie’s character is a police officer and as per Sajid’s statements to the daily, his role is quite crucial to the entire story.

Tiger stepped into the industry with Heropanti six years back and ever since his entry in Bollywood, the audience has been waiting to see him in a film with his father. Talking about the same, Sajid revealed that both Jackie and Tiger were always very conscious of not coming together for a film just for the sake of it but they wanted something meaty that can do justice to their roles. The producer added that both he and the film’s director, Ahmed Khan, felt that the role required Jackie and he liked it too. Sajid said, “Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his ‘Hero’ father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations, but no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical that they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence.”

Apart from Jackie, Tiger and Riteish, Baaghi 3 brings the female lead of its first film – Shraddha Kapoor back in action. She is joined by Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor Ankita Lokhande in the role of her sister. Further, there are three villains in the film – Israeli actor Jameel Khoury, Raazi fame Jaideep Ahlawat and stuntman-turned-actor Ivan Kostadinov. With this, Baaghi 3 now boasts of a stellar cast and this is surely going to get the audience excited for the film.

The shooting of the film began in September last year and in November, the team flew to Serbia to shoot for some grand action sequences. Jackie started filming his scenes from Monday and his part is expected to be wrapped up by Friday in Mumbai. Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the screens on March 6 this year.