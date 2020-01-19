Giving our drooping Smonday moods an instant shot of energy is The Kargil Girl star Janhvi Kapoor whose hot and sexy pictures in a saree are currently breaking the Internet. Adding ooze to oomph to our social media feeds this Sunday, the diva flooded the Internet with pictures from her latest photoshoot and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared the pictures featuring her in a pink saree with multi-coloured strap blouse. Flaunting her perfect waistline from varied angles, Janhvi posed for the cameras in a sultry manner. Accessorising her look with a set of bangles and a maangtika, Janhvi left her beautiful mid-parted tresses open. The pictures were captioned, “Can I live in a saree forever!!! (sic)” and we can’t help wishing the same.

View this post on Instagram Can I live in a saree forever!!! 🌺🌸🌷🌹💐🌼✨🐚 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jan 18, 2020 at 9:11pm PST

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com RoohiAfza has changed its name to Roohi Afzana as per the latest video shared by Maddock films. The movie stars Janhvi in double roles alongside actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Director Shashank Khaitan, who launched Janhvi in Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018, is once again collaborating with her and this time, in Mr Lele opposite Varun Dhawan. Apart from these, the diva is busy shooting Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, which also features debutant Laksh Lalwani. The film is the sequel to the 2008 romantic comedy produced by Dharma. Janhvi has wrapped up Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, The Kargil Girl where she essays the role of the first Indian female pilot to have entered the war zone of Kargil. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in important roles. While Pankaj plays the role of Janhvi’s father, Angad plays her on-screen brother. Janhvi also has Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht in her kitty.