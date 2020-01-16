Born on January 16, 1985, the handsome hunk of Bollywood and Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra hails from Delhi. The chocolatey boy of Tinseltown was born to Sunil Malhotra, a former employee of the Indian Merchant Navy, and Rimmi Malhotra, a homemaker. Before entering the film industry, Sidharth rocked in the modeling industry which he had entered at the age of 18 years. After modeling, Sid worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar-directorial, My Name is Khan (2010).

Sidharth made his directorial debut with a leading role in the blockbuster rom-com ‘Student of the Year’. The Karan Johar-directorial flick definitely brought the actor in the limelight. While his contemporaries have marched ahead with some meaty offers and also proved their acting chops while doing these, Sid has kind of lagged behind. Even though he has a great screen presence, looks awfully gorgeous and drool-worthy, he has a long way to go as far as acting is concerned. Sidharth has been popular not just for his professional life but even when it comes to his personal life the fans go gaga on it.

Here’s looking back at 10 of Sidharth’s drool-worthy looks:

As Sid turned 35 years old on Thursday, he treated fans with the first look of his upcoming movie ‘Shershaah’. Three posters of the film were unveiled by the star, all of them showing Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra on the battlefield.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Shershaah is based on the journey of Captain Vikram Batra with Sidharth essaying the role of the braveheart martyr soldier. He was an officer of the Indian Army who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest war-time gallantry award, for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War.