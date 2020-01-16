Getting a strong validation of love from fans, Bollywood’s chocolatey boy and Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra woke up to 10 million Instagram followers strength on his 35th birthday. Winning the Internet’s hearts as they gushed over their favourite, Sid was seen personally sharing stories to thank a couple of his fan pages on the photo-sharing app.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sid shared a screenshot of some fan pages and posted messages of gratitude for them. The Bollywood hunk even shared a video featuring varied drool-worthy looks of the actor with ’10 Million Strong on Instagram’ popping up on it in bold.

Check out the video here:

As Sid turned 35 years old on Thursday, he treated fans with the first look of his upcoming movie ‘Shershaah’. Three posters of the film were unveiled by the star, all of them showing Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra on the battlefield.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Shershaah is based on the journey of Captain Vikram Batra with Sidharth essaying the role of the braveheart martyr soldier. He was an officer of the Indian Army who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest war-time gallantry award, for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War.