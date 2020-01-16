Reportedly shot in just two days, Priyanka Banerjee-directorial Devi brings together a robust cast including Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama. From the first look that was dropped recently, the short film looks all things poignant.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the actors shared the picture from the sets, penning their raw emotions with it. While Kajol expressed, “Bts of Devi … thank u @ashesinwind and @ryanivanstephen for making me a part of this statement.. some things need to be seen to be understood on a deeper level. #devi #womanspeak (sic),” Shruti gushed, “My first ever short film with these incredible women!! Thankyou @electricapplese for making me a part of this !! Has truly been a pleasure #Devi (sic)” and Neha wrote, “So stoked to be a part of this power pack … Here it is! The first look of Electric Apples Entertainment’s second short film for @largeshortfilms, DEVI (sic).”

Bankrolled by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films, Devi is Kajol and Shruti’s first short film that helms the story of nine oppressed women from varied backgrounds. Revealing about her character, Kajol shared with Mid-Day, “My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me, but uncannily, we share a lot of similarities. In today’s times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence are being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant.”

Talking to Filmfare, Shruti shared, “I loved the concept of the film when I heard it. We often talk about sisterhood and how women need to stand with each other. Devi highlights that aspect in such a lovely way, with such a powerful message. It’s disturbingly poignant and that’s why I knew I had to be part of it, and I couldn’t have found a more perfect film to make my debut on the digital platform.”