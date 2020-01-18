In the next episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra talks about contestants calling Mahira Sharma weak. To which, Salman Khan tells him to let her take a stand for herself on the matter. Rashami Desai also says that let Mahira talk for herself. Listening to Rashami, Mahira gets into a dirty fight with her and Rashami tells her that she knows that Mahira doesn’t like her. They get into a spat and Mahira breaks down into tears and loses her cool. Out of rage, she reveals that she hates Rashami Desai and cannot stand her.

However, other contestants try to calm them down and interestingly, the spat happened when Salman Khan was in a conversation with the contestants and Mahira walked out of the house to the garden area.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Paras Chhabra for his growing proximity with Mahira Sharma inside the house. The actor says that their relationship is ‘more than friendship’. He also reveals that Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri has revealed that he is using Mahira as a bait for the show and asked the Dabangg star to find out what is going on between the duo. During the confrontation, Paras reveals that he wants to break-up with his long-time beau Akanksha Puri but she doesn’t want to leave him. He further says that she is moral support for him since the time he has moved to Mumbai. He also claims that he is in love with Mahira and will end his relationship with Akanksha and then is planning to move forward with Mahira.



Salman also reveals that the food was sent to him by Akanksha and shoes, perfume, clothes, and other requirements are also being sent to him by her. He further calls her a ‘broker’ for managing things between him and his stylist.

Later, Salman also reveals that he expressed his anger on Shehnaaz Gill’s father which was wrong.