In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar, host Salman Khan lashes out at Paras Chhabra for his growing proximity with Mahira Sharma inside the house. The actor says that their relationship is ‘more than friendship’. He also reveals that Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri has revealed that he is using Mahira as a bait for the show and asked the Dabangg star to find out what is going on between the duo.

However, Paras denies his closeness to Mahira and claims that she is just a friend. Moreover, he said to ask the creative team to not spread fake news and starts arguing with Salman. He loses his cool and asks Paras to lower his tone as this attitude will not work with him. He also reveals that Paras came to show with a lot of planning and asked him where is this game going.

Watch the promo here:



Earlier, reports claimed that Paras has written a letter to his girlfriend Akanksha Puri claiming that he is using Mahira as a bait in the game. A source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “Paras sent a letter to Puri in which he has said that the show likes the love angle and hence he is ‘using’ Mahira as his bait as she can be easily manipulated unlike Shehnaaz who is a stronger candidate and can flip anytime. Mahira is a ‘pyada’ for him to survive in the show and be noticed.”

In last weekend ka vaar episode, Paras Chhabra reveals to Mahira Sharma that he is in love with her and wants her to make him her boyfriend and later husband. Mahira, on the other hand, very subtly rejects his proposal and says that they have ego and self-respect clash so they can’t be in a relationship.