Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra had been planning to get married to his long-time girlfriend Akanksha Puri this year but looks like she is in no mood as there is a lot of explanation that she needs from her boyfriend. Paras has been into controversies ever since his entry on the show. Initially, he flirted with Shehnaaz Gill but after realising that she is a flipper, he moved his affections to Mahira Sharma. They are often seen getting cosy in the house and their kiss scene also went viral on social media.

Now, Akanksha spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said, “Maybe (marriage in 2020). Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m just waiting for him to come out (of the Bigg Boss house). There are a lot of things that I need to clear. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he is not going to give me an exact answer as he will still be in the game. So, I’m just waiting. Let’s see where it takes us. I’m prepared for everything. We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy. But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it. I think this is his time. I want him to focus on his work as he has really waited for this for a long time. Right now, these things can wait.”



Earlier, Paras has claimed that he ended the relationship with Akanksha. To which, she said, “There are few things which he has done that have really upset me about. He has lied about a few things. I know it is a part of his game, but I didn’t like it. I take a lot of pride in myself and I am a very strong person, so if anybody is calling me weak or someone who keeps crying, I’ll not be able to take it.”