Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin who is all set to embrace motherhood with her first baby has opened up about her family’s reaction to her pregnancy with partner Guy Hershberg. She also opened up about Anurag Kashyap and why the marriage did not work. Talking about her first reaction when she found out that she is pregnant, she said on The Kareena Kapoor’s radio show ‘What Women Want, “I didn’t believe it. I went and got another test immediately. But I told my partner Guy and he was thrilled. I think I took a little while. I took like 2-3 days to just sort of take it in.”

She also revealed that it was unexpected and had a plan of having a child after one or two years. She said, “Definitely, it was unexpected, but we both felt like we want to go with it.”



When asked about her family’s reaction, she revealed that her mother does not want her to rush into a second marriage. Talking about the same, she said, “They (the families) are not too traditional in the sense of having to be married and all of that. My mother is like, ‘Look, next time you marry, just make sure it’s for life.’ Because I have already been divorced once. So she wasn’t in a big hurry.”

Speaking about her equation with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap, she said, “It just sort of happened organically. It took time. We did take a lot of time apart in the beginning. But ultimately, I think we have respect for each other’s work. You can still love a person and not be able to live with them, and I think we were both able to recognise that. The timing just wasn’t correct as we both were in very different time zones.”



Talking about her getting married to partner Guy, she revealed, “Honestly, it’s not like we’re against marriage. We do want to get married. It’s just the time hasn’t come yet. I think it should be a conscious decision when we are both happy to do it and when we can do it in a not rushed way.”

Kalki is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki has also decided of a unisex name for her child and is open to the idea of the baby having gender fluidity. “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.” As reported earlier, Kalki will be giving birth to her child through natural water birth in Goa.