Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s son, Shahraan Dutt aced the full-split on Friday and the actor is all proud of his ‘little karate kid.’ Expressing his pride and happiness, Dutt took to Instagram on Friday and shared a picture of his 9-year-old son in the full-spit position. Dutt explained in the picture caption that Shahraan has been spent days practising the move before acing it.

“He finally pulled off a “Full-split” after days of practice! My little Karate kid,” Dutt captioned the picture.

Soon after the actor posted the picture, her wife Manyata Dutt too showered the picture with love and commented “My boy.”

Take a look here:



Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt tied the knot in 2008 in a private ceremony in Goa. Maanyata is Sanjay’s third wife. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996. He has a daughter, Trishala, from his first marriage. Sanjay then married Rhea Pillai in 1998. The marriage lasted seven years and the couple were divorced in 2005.

In many interviews, Sanjay has expressed his happiness to start a family with Maanayata. The Dutt wife too keeps sharing pictures of her family.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has multiple projects to look forward to this year, the actor is eagerly awaiting the release of Sadak 2. The film marks Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback to direction after two decades. Sadak 2 is the sequel of the 1991 film Sadak starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.