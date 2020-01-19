Actor Shah Rukh Khan has taken an interim break from the films after his film Zero failed to impress the audience. Now, as per the latest reports, King Khan is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen with Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. According to the reports in Filmfare, SRK has finalised and signed his next film with the director. It will be interesting to watch the Ra.One actors to come together for a film. However, there is no official announcement on the same.

However, earlier, it was reported that SRK will be making his comeback with Salute, the Rakesh Sharma biopic that has been into making for three years now. The reports suggested that the actor is back in action and work has already begun. Speculations were also rife that Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has been approached to star with King Khan.



First, it was reported that Aamir Khan was the initial choice of the makers to spearhead the film. However, the actor felt that the role suited better to Shah Rukh and therefore, he recommended SRK’s name to the makers. Later, when SRK came on board, things were only starting getting settled when the Zero debacle happened and the superstar backed out of his gut feeling.

Meanwhile, reports in the past have emerged about Shah Rukh being in conversation with filmmakers like Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Atlee and Aditya Chopra for his next film. However, nothing is finalised yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in the Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Karan Johar’s Takht is also in the pipeline. She also has Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in the pipeline.