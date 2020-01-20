Setting fire to our Sunday night social media scrolling, Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday flooded the Internet with her hot and sexy pictures from Mumbai Police’s festival ‘Umang 2020’. Flaunting her oh-so-perfect waistline in the Indian-wear, Ananya surely left fans swooning and we don’t blame them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the smouldering hot pictures. Seen slaying in a lemon-yellow lehenga, paired with a strap blouse, Ananya posed in a sultry manner for the camera. Pulling back her braided hair in a high ponytail, Ananya accessorised the look with a pair of yellow earrings and a finger-ring. Looking ready to raise the bar for wedding-look this season, Ananya captioned the pictures as, “looking for my yellow paint #Umang2020 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram looking for my yellow paint 🎨 #Umang2020 💛 A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jan 19, 2020 at 7:46am PST

Ananya Panday marked her debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ which also launched newcomer Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Student of the Year,’ which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world.

Just a year old in Bollywood, Ananya has already grabbed all the young attention in the country. The actor is working on her third film currently – Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She has also begun her own social initiative called ‘So Positive’ through which she has started a campaign against social media bullying.

The makers of Maqbool Khan-directorial, Khaali Peeli, dropped another look from the Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer that instantly set fans on the edge. Receiving no better treat this New Year, fans woke up to the first day of 2020 with Ananya and Ishaan’s sizzling romance. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan had dropped the second look featuring him behind the wheel of the taxi while Ananya occupied the backseat. Looking at her through the rearview mirror, Ishaan had a hint of a smile on his face while Ananya looked tense.

Khaali Peeli is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.