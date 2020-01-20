The wedding season is here and raising the bar of strong slay game is Panipat star Kriti Sanon who’s hot and sexy pictures from the latest photoshoot are breaking the Internet. Flooding our social media feeds with her sartorial elegance, Kriti made sure that fans’ jaws dropped to the floor in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared the pictures featuring her in a printed long skirt with earthy tones. Paired with a similar shaded bralette top, Kriti teamed it with a sheer long shrug, held at the waist by a bling belt. Accessorising her look with a set of funky bangles and a heavy neckpiece, the diva left her mid-parted hair open in soft curls. Wearing smeared kohl in eyes and a luscious pink lip tint, Kriti struck sensuous poses for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “B O H O !! My vibe! (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 👀🖤🤍 A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jan 19, 2020 at 4:03am PST

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical war drama, Panipat: The Great Betrayal. Panipat presents the fierce journey of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha Army who leads a northern expedition to fight off the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. On the other ‘Parvati Bai’ (Kriti Sanon) the queen of the reign also fights along with the brave warrior ‘Sadashiv Rao Bhau’ in the battle against the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali. The war drama dictates the events that lead to the ‘Third battle of Panipat’ but failed to impress the box office.

She will be next seen in Mimi produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios. The film is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Bhaaychy, which also won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

Talking about the film Vijan said in a statement, “There’s a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there’s a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale. It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can’t wait to be one. What’s unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that’s what makes Mimi exciting.”