Giving us the right shot of energy with her dollop of cuteness ahead of the week, Bollywood diva-writer Soha Ali Khan treated fans to her adorable Navarasa or ‘nine moods’. Ensuring that our week starts on a high note, Soha’s picture collage is all you need to brush aside your Monday blues.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared the collage with nine pictures, each featuring her sporting a different expression. Seated with a coffee mug behind the dining table, a candle holder placed before her and two bananas lying idle in an antique fruit basket, Soha struck funny poses for the camera that will instantly lift up your drooping mood. The picture was captioned, “Navarasa as captured by @shivajistormsen – also still life bananas. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Navarasa as captured by @shivajistormsen – also still life bananas. A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jan 18, 2020 at 9:23pm PST

On the professional front, ten years after their movie 99 hit the cinema screens, Bollywood stars and power jodi Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu will be seen slaying together on the silver screen. Too happy to contain her excitement, the couple had shared the news with fans who were set on a frenzy instantly.

Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to the little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha will be making her digital debut with a comedy series. She along with her husband Kunal Kemmu will co-produce untitled biopic of eminent lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani.