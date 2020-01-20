Kicking off Vinil Mathew-directorial Haseen Dillruba in Haridwar on Sunday morning with co-star Vikrant Massey, Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu has been keeping fans regularly updated with sneak-peeks into the sets. The latest include Taapsee giving fans a hint of her “half grey” characters, be it in Manmarziyaan or the upcoming thriller and the Internet was flooded with stills from the sets.

Crediting the author and screenwriter, Kanika Dhillon, for her “half grey but never grim” characters in the two movies, Taapsee left fans speculating on the edge about her new role in Haseen Dillruba. Sharing pictures with the ace writer, Taapsee wrote, “She writes in grey ink and I am back at adding colours to it while Khamkha captures the moment … YET AGAIN. From #Manmarziyaan to #HaseenDilruba #Continuity : @khamkhaphotoartist (sic).”

Taapsee had earlier set fans on a frenzy as she shared clips of Haridwar, the clapper with the movie title indicating the Vinil Mathew-directorial going on floors and posing with the writer and director for “drama”. The diva had also shared a picture of her makeup behind the scenes as she got ready to shoot the last scene first.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the first poster of Haseen Dillruba showed a woman holding on to her yellow coloured saree while standing over a pool of blood with blood-stained feet. One can also see the front cover of a book with a title that reads ‘Vehashi‘ in Hindi and a knife that lies discarded on the floor in the same pool of blood. The poster suggests a murder but also hints at the story of glamour and lust.

The film seems to be a murder mystery with the bright colour of the woman’s saree and her striking red bangles suggesting a love story in the background. With Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee has now got as many as four interesting projects releasing next year and all of them look creatively different from each other. This new film is set to hit the screens on September 18 while Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad releases on February 28. Following this are sports dramas Rashmi Rocket and a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj titled Shabaash Mithu. The release dates of both films are not finalised yet.