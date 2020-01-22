Walking aways with a Crystal Award at World Economic Forum 2020 for her undaunting efforts to help remove the global taboo around mental health, especially depression and anxiety, Deepika Padukone was later seen setting the Swiss Alps on fire with her sultry looks. Dressed in all-black, Deepika set fans’ hearts aflutter as she flooded the Internet with her pictures in the backdrop of a breath-taking view.

Leaving one and all smitten by her powerful speech which trended all day across social media platforms, Deepika is now setting our social media feeds on fire with her boss-lady vibes. Wearing Gauchere Paris, an oversized black overcoat from Prada and heels from Louboutin, Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a similar neckpiece. Pulling back her beautiful tresses in a low bun, Deepika completed her look with a black box-bag. Striking no-nonsense poses highlighted by a broad streak of black winged eyeliner, Deepika left fans swooning over the now-viral pictures.

Check out Deepika’s latest hot look from Davos 2020 here:

Hailed time and again for being bold enough to share her tryst with depression, out in public, Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone was awarded on Monday, for her leadership in raising mental health awareness, at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos. Landing with the Crystal Award for her tireless efforts in dissing the taboo around mental health, Deepika shared her own struggle with it.

“My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to tell everyone suffering from this that you are not alone,” said the diva. Sharing the thoughts that birthed her own foundation, Live Love Laugh, in this field, Deepika said, “One trillion dollars is the estimated impact of depression and mental illness on the world economy,” she said while receiving the award. “In the time it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide. Depression is a common yet serious illness. It is important to understand that anxiety and depression are like any other illness and treatable. It was experience with this illness that encouraged me to set up Live Love Laugh.”

It has been more than four years ever since Deepika Padukone came up with the Live Love Laugh Foundation for people who are battling depression after suffering from the mental illness herself. Taking another great step to help remove the stigma around it, Deepika launched her first lecture series on mental health in September 2019 and fans couldn’t have been more proud.