Currently on the last leg of promotions before Remo D’Souza-directorial Street Dancer 3D hits the cinemas, lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were recently seen setting the floor on fire after being left mesmerised with Yuvraj Singh aka Baba Jackson’s moves on Muqabla. Sharing a clip of their rendezvous, Varun broke the Internet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared the video featuring Yuvraj while Shraddha and team sat flanking the online sensational dancer. Dressed in Michael Jackson’s signature monochromic style, Yuvraj left the team of Street Dancer 3D ogling at his sultry moves before they joined to shake a leg together on the song Muqabla. Varun captioned the video, “With the one they call @babajackson2019. The real street dancer Bahut maaza ayaaa keep breaking the Internet (sic).”

Giving remakes a high-octane twist is what Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D seems to be all about what with the revamped Muqabla song, then Illegal Weapon 2.0 highlighting lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s dance face-off and recently, Lagdi Lahore Di starring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi expressing their love-crush. The movie revolves around a dance battle where Shraddha Kapoor represents the leader of the Pakistani dance team whereas Varun Dhawan is seen representing the Indian team.

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer 3D. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.