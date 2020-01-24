Giving all the brides there a new reason to gush and look up to her, Sooryavanshi star Katrina Kaif was seen raising the bar of bride goals as she sat down to play cards while slaying in a bridal dress up. A series of pictures currently flooding the Internet prove Katrina to be the coolest-bride hands-down and fans cannot stop swooning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared the pictures featuring her sitting with her team outside the vanity van and indulging in a round of board games while dressed heavily as a bride. Waiting for the shot to get ready, Katrina was seen with cards in her hands as she waited for her turn. Looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a peach lehenga-choli and heavy gold accessories, Katrina certainly left fans ogling. The pictures were captioned, “on set shenanigans (sic).”

The shoot was for an advertisement of Kalyan Jewellers where Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan played Katrina’s parents. Also spotted with the trio were Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, Kannada star Shivraj Kumar and Tamil star Prabhu Deva. Taking to his blog later, Big B shared a slew of pictures that elaborated the advertisement deets further.

T 3419 – – Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..

Nagarjun – son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu

Shivraj Kumar – son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada

Prabhu – son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil pic.twitter.com/Plvtd372ZH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

On the professional front, Katrina is gearing up for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”