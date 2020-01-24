Turning a tour guide for fans, Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan was seen introducing fans to the New York wilderness that had touches of Hollywood. Giving fans a break from the workaholic monotony of the week, Sara’s hilarious vlog is sure to leave the Internet in splits.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the video which open to her greeting the fans in traditional Hindu style before welcoming them on “A Walk With Sara”. Seen goofing around in the woods with her friend Ibsa recording her antics, Sara was seen introducing fans to the rock where Cinderella hung out in the movie Enchanted. Later, she is seen taking the camera from Ibsa to show fans the bridge where Spiderman and his girlfriend parted ways in the Hollywood flick. Sara says that the bridge is meant for boys who, if rejected can jump straight into the waters flowing below. The video was captioned, “Namaste Again Darshako #tbt (sic).”

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aj Kal (2009). The recently dropped trailer of the romantic flick shows how the emotion of love remains the same in a time gap of 30 years during which the movie straddles two different love stories. Imtiaz, in his signature style, explores the expression of love which has constantly changed over time while the emotion remains the same. Making one unlearn all preconceived notions of love by bringing the emotion alive in its most raw and nuanced form, Imtiaz’s upcoming film, yet again, leaves the characters and audience introspecting about how to tackle the ever-changing dynamic of being in and finding love.

The movie also features Randeep Hooda, perhaps as Sara’s other lover. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz, Love Aaj Kal will hit the cinema screens on Valentine’s Day this year.

Apart from Love Aaj Kal, Sara has Coolie No 1 in her kitty opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie will be helmed by filmmaker David Dhawan.