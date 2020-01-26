Singer Adnan Sami is one of the selected 118 faces who are conferred with the Padma Shri Award this year. The popular singer took to his social media to express gratitude towards the Indian government for honouring him with the fourth highest civilian award in the country. Adnan, along with Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, is among a few prominent people in the country who have been named as 2020’s Padma Shri recipients for their contribution in the world of performing arts.

Sami took to his Twitter account late night on Saturday to express just how much it means to be recognised for his work by the government of the country. His tweet read, “The greatest moment for any Artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India.

It has been a 34 years musical journey..

‘Bohot Shukriya’!!🙏” (sic)

The greatest moment for any Artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India.

It has been a 34 years musical journey..

‘Bohot Shukriya’!!🙏#PadmaAwards — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 25, 2020

Notably, the singer received his Indian citizenship in the year 2016 after failing to get his Pakistan citizenship renewed. Sami was born to Pakistani parents in the UK and had spent a considerable amount of time working in the Indian film industry. He had requested the Indian Home Ministry for citizenship in the year 2015 and was granted the same the following year.

Meanwhile, both Karan and Ekta made special social media posts thanking the government for recognising their work. While Ekta mentioned that this is more special because the announcement has been made two days prior to the first birthday of his son Ravie Kapoor, KJo found himself at loss of words.

View this post on Instagram #PadmaAwards2020 @PadmaAwards @PIBindia A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:16am PST

View this post on Instagram 👍🏼JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI JAI HIND!!! @pibindia #padmaawards2020 A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on Jan 25, 2020 at 9:21am PST

Kangana, too, released a video thanking her audience and well-wishers for accepting her work and giving her so much love. The actor has already received two National Awards in her 14 years of career so far. Congratulations to the recipients!