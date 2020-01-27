Filmmaker Jagan Shakti, who forayed in the film industry with Mission Mangal last year, is reportedly hospitalised and believed to be ‘serious’. A report in Koimoi revealed that the young director was hospitalised due to a clot in his brain and the further diagnosis is currently underway.

As per a report published in Repulic earlier, Jagan Shakti was rushed to the hospital after he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious while socialising with friends. More details on his health are awaited.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut last year with Mission Mangal that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menon. The film, based on ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission, emerged as a Box Office hit and also garnered critical acclaim. It went on to become the biggest Independence Day release in the history of Indian cinema. Mission Mangal was released in Hong Kong earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Jagan Shakti has been working on his second film for a long time. Various reports suggested that he has been in talks with Akshay to play the lead in Ikka, a Hindi remake of Tamil hit film Kaththi. In an interview to DNA earlier last year, the director had revealed that he was finishing writing Ikka, had already planned his third film and he was soon going to begin working on the same as well.

We wish him a speedy recovery!