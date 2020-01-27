Actor Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at the Grammys 2020 with husband Nick Jonas but not without giving a glimpse of her look on her Instagram timeline. The former Miss World dolled up in an exquisite gown by Ralph and Russo as she posed with Nick by her side for a beautiful couple picture before hitting the red carpet at the prestigious award ceremony. It was a gorgeous look and Priyanka seemed to be working every bit of it.

Priyanka chose to wear a white and blush pink gown with an extremely plunging neckline. She kept her rest of the styling simple with deeply died brown straight hair and some diamond jewellery. More details about her look are yet to be out. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram This guy. #Grammys2020 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2020 at 3:25pm PST

Earlier, Priyanka gave a glimpse of her look from the Pre-Grammys as she attended the party before the ceremony. The actor wore a sexy satin gown by Nicholas Jebran that had a very high side slit. Priyanka kept her hair centrally parted and added a lot of brown-toned makeup.

The entire Jonas family is rooting for the Jonas Brothers to win at the Grammys as they are nominated for their family single titled Sucker in the Best Duo/ Group Performance category. Priyanka and Nick definitely gave one of the best sightings of the evening and looked absolutely divine together. Nick complimented his wife’s subtle colour pick with his bold and shiny brown suit.

Watch out this space for more updates on the Grammy Awards 2020!