Filmmaker Jagan Shakti, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital after a brain clot was diagnosed, underwent successful surgery on Monday, January 27. The director of Mission Mangal was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed and fell unconscious while socialising with friends. In a report published in Mumbai Mirror, director R Balki, who’s also considered his mentor, confirmed the news and revealed that Jagan’s surgery went successful and he’s doing well now. The popular filmmaker, who also produced Mission Mangal, added that Jagan is being taken care of and there’s nothing to worry about. “Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now,” he said.

Mission Mangal was one of the most loved films of the last year and featured an elaborated cast including Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menon and Dalip Tahil among others. Dalip, too, confirmed the news of Jagan’s successful surgery to the daily and revealed that it was Akshay who took no time in making things done and getting Jagan admitted for the surgery. The actor said he has been eager to meet his director but visitors are not yet allowed by the doctors. “I heard Akshay was among the first to know and got Jagan admitted, taking charge of things,” said Dalip.

Mission Mangal was Jagan’s debut Hindi film and he has been planning to direct another film titled Ikka very soon. In fact, various reports suggested that Ikka is the remake of hit Tamil film Kaththi, and Jagan has been wanting to rope in Akshay once again for the same. In his interview earlier, he had revealed that he was done writing the script of Ikka and was soon going to start writing his third film. We wish him a speedy recovery!