A cousin of actor Shah Rukh Khan, residing in Peshawar, passed away on Tuesday after suffering from oral cancer for a long time. Named Noor Jehan, she was the daughter of SRK’s father’s sibling and resided in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Jehan’s husband, Asif Burhan, confirmed the news and talked about how SRK would talk to her occasionally.

Jehan had worked as a district and town councillor and had also filed a nomination for the provisional assembly PK-77 seat in the 2018 General Elections. However, she withdrew her candidature at the very last moment. Talking about family ties, Jehan’s husband revealed that SRK used to come to Peshawar with his parents to visit his relatives and that even Jehan had visited her superstar cousin in Mumbai in 1997 and 2011.

May her soul rest in peace!

Meanwhile, all Bollywood fans across the world have been waiting to hear about SRK’s next film. The actor is currently on a break after his last film – Zero – bombed at the Box Office in 2018.