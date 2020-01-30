Treating fans to a drool-worthy still and giving them a sultry sneak-peek into the adventure that they underwent while shooting for Humraah song for Mohit Suri’s Malang, lead pair Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur set the Internet ablaze. Already collecting more than 1 lakh views on the viral BTS video, Aditya left fans swooning over his latest posts.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya shared the BTS video which shows him and Disha free-falling from a cliff and straight into the ocean below, shooting underwater kissing scenes, kite-surfing, driving in the middle of a jungle on their individual safaris, basically living life from one high to another. Another still that Aditya shared showed him and Disha dancing away like there is no tomorrow in Goa.

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur’s latest BTS and still from Malang here:

If reports are to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in two different characters in different age lines. Talking to a leading news agency earlier, Aditya shared, “Yes, I’m having a pretty big body transformation that I’m supposed to undergo in the next month or two. I have just about started my work on that. I have to put on some muscles.” The 33-year-old actor had revealed to an online entertainment portal, “I have to gain somewhere around 10-11 kilos for the next schedule.” Talking about his character in the film, Aditya said, “I’m over the moon because I’m getting to play an action hero for the first time.”

The makers had recently dropped the trailer of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. A Mohit Suri directorial, the film is the story of murder, madness and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge and some gritty characters. As revealed in the trailer, all four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others. Malang hits the screens on February 7.