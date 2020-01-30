Much as fans wait on the edge for the desperately-awaited trailer of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, filmmaker Karan Johar and the lead star himself dropped another set of eerie posters that are sure to give you chills this Thursday. Promising to drop the trailer on Friday, the duo maintained the hype around Dharma Productions’ first horror flick venture with the two new posters.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Karan and Vicky shared the posters. One featured Vicky being strangled by a plethora of bony-ghost hands as he screamed in pain and fear. Another showed Vicky crouched on his fours, sporting a bleeding cut on his forehand as he reached out for the voodoo doll under a bed probably while a spine-chilling form of a ghost clutched on his back.

Check out the posters here:

Set on a ship, as the title suggests, Bhoot Part One is based on a real-life incident that happened in Mumbai. Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Shashank Khaitan, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

In an interview earlier, co-producer Khaitan revealed that Bhanu was reluctant to present the script to Dharma Productions initially since the banner is not known for backing horror movies. However, when he showed the script to KJo, he loved it and came on board. Khaitan went on to say that the film is in its post-production stage now and is gearing up for a release in November. The Dhadak director said, “Karan loved it. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Bombay. The shooting is complete. The post-production is underway and the film will open in cinemas on November 15 this year.”

Slated to release on November 15, 2019, the horror flick will now hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020.