Truly emerging as “this year’s Pink“, Anubhav Sinha-directorial, Thappad, starring actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead, recently dropped its trailer which looks like a winner already. The makers staunchly present how the suffering of domestic violence to sustain a relationship is so 2019.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee dropped the hard-hitting trailer which calls out toxic behaviour of the men evocatively. Opening to a scene of interrogation by a lawyer who asks Taapsee the reason for separating from her husband, the full narrative of marriage is quickly established. The lawyer asks if her husband is cheating on her or vise versa. She is shocked to learn that it is because of “just a slap”. The following scenes portray Taapsee’s character Amrita to be a caring wife, always supporting her husband in business wins and health. At a party, however, Pavail takes out someone else’s anger on her and lands a stinging slap on her face which is enough to make her lose respect for him. From the society’s typical taboo of keeping a divorced woman at home to other women and men encouraging Amrita to move on and not make a big deal out of it, the unfairs of a relationship come to the forefront instantly. A man is even heard justifying that, “Thodi bohot maar peet is expression of love.” Moving on from a happy-go-lucky family to “just one slap” shaking up the whole relationship is what Thappad is all about.

Watch the full trailer here:

In an interview with a leading news agency earlier, Taapsee had compared her 2016 release Pink with Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. She had shared, “Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought provoking storyline and deals with a subject that must be addressed in our society. To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year’s Pink.”

Also starring actors Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanve Azmi and Ram Kapoor, Thappad is slated to hit the cinema screens on February 28. The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha.