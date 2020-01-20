The much-awaited flick of Amitabh Bachchan, Jhund, helmed by Sairat fame director, Nagraj Manjule, has dropped the first look of the megastar as a soccer coach and fans are over the rainbow this Monday. Waiting on the edge for long, fans anticipation has finally been treated with the first look poster out ahead of the teaser.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Amitabh and Nagraj shared the poster featuring Big B with his back to the camera, donning a blue hoodie and facing a deserted field of a slum area with a withered van in one corner and a football lying in the other. while Amitabh captioned the poster, “First glimpse of #Jhund! .. झुंड !! (sic),” Nagraj elaborated, “Jhund !!! I was waiting for this moment myself … Finally … Teaser coming tomorrow … Good luck !!! (sic).”

Amitabh essays the role of a soccer coach who motivates slum children to play soccer and becomes the founder of the village kids team of football. The movie is based on 73-year old Vijay Barse, a man who had changed the lives of hundreds of slum children through soccer. A retired sports teacher, Vijay founded an NGO called Slum Soccer and managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and eventually building a whole team.

Shot in parts of Nagpur in Maharashtra, Amitabh, who began shooting for the film in December 2018, was seen sharing glimpses of his shoot life on his social media handles as he relived his childhood nostalgia of rustic life on the film’s sets. The movie marks the first collaboration between Senior Bachchan and Nagraj and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule.