Actor Kangana Ranaut never shies away from her early days of struggling and how she was treated by the industry in the very beginning of her career. The actor stepped into the world of showbiz at the age of 19 and had her share of ups and downs. In her latest interview with a leading daily, Kangana revisited those days once again and talked about how her focus was more on the well being of her family than shaping up her career then.

Kangana talked in the light of her sister’s past and revealed that she was busy collecting money for the many surgeries of her sister Rangoli Chandel in the beginning of her career in Bollywood. Kangana said she accepted many films she didn’t want to do and even gave special appearances in projects just for money so that she could assist her sister’s corrective surgeries. The actor was talking to Mumbai Mirror about her upcoming film Panga when she reflected on her past. She added that she was on the ‘threshold of a bright career’ when she decided to take some drastic step because she kept family above anything else. Kangana highlighted how her contemporaries would throw a feat around saying it was a ‘bad hair day’ or they couldn’t get the ‘meal’ of their choice but she had some ‘real’ problems to deal with.

Kangana was quoted saying, “Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India.” She went on to reveal that Rangoli had to undergo as many as 54 surgeries after the attack to get back her features and it took a lot of time for the entire family to come out of the trauma. Kangana asserted that we often freak out by just seeing a tiny scratch on the body of our loved ones and it was horrific for her family to see Rangoli’s face, melting.

Rangoli is now well settled and enjoys a beautiful personal life as well as a strong position as an entrepreneur. She is Kangana’s official spokesperson on social media and minces no words when it comes to justifying her sister’s stances or explain her struggle in the industry.