Actor Deepika Padukone received backlash for asking a TikTok user to ‘recreate’ her Chhapaak look. Now, Kangana Ranaut spoke on the matter and mentioned that Deepika should apologise for her ‘insensitive’ remark. The actor is promoting her upcoming film Panga these days and during a promotional interaction, she was asked to comment on Deepika’s latest TikTok challenge. Kangana said there’s no harm in accepting mistakes and move on by apologising for them.

The actor talked to India Today in her latest interview and mentioned that her sister, Rangoli Chandel, who’s an acid-attack survivor, felt hurt by Deepika’s challenge and therefore, the actor should not shy away from apologising. She said the face of an acid attack victim is not a ‘makeup look’ that can be achieved by putting on products on the skin and it’s insensitive to ask others to recreate the same.

Kangana was quoted saying, “People who are hurt with this, like my sister, must be apologised to and it’s not a makeup look and nobody should try and achieve it with makeup products. That kind of insensitivity should be apologised for and there is no harm in doing that. We all make mistakes, don’t we? We are all humans, but what is important is that you redeem yourself and apologise.”

Earlier, both Kangana and her sister praised Deepika Padukone and the team of Chhapaak for bringing out the story of an acid-attack survivor on-screen. The actor congratulated Meghna Gulzar for being honest in her intentions and having the courage to tell the story of pain, confidence and inner strength.