Sandeep Reddy Vanga made Kabir Singh last year and even though the film set cash register ringing at the Box Office, it was bashed for promoting toxic masculinity, justifying violence against women and being extremely sexist in its tone. No actor associated with the film found any flaw with the movie. All of them, including Shahid Kapoor, agreed that ‘Kabir’ was a flawed man but their film didn’t try to glorify a false conception of manhood. While the debates and discussions were happening, the film’s female lead – Kiara Advani, who played the role of submissive and shy Preeti, kept mum and never gave any statement. That’s until now.

At a recently held event, the actor was asked about the criticism received by Kabir Singh and Kiara joined the ‘it’s just a film’ club. She said one should not be giving so much importance to a film and its characters because at the end the day, it’s the journey of the characters who don’t exist in real life. Like Shahid, Kiara too, accepted that Kabir Singh was a flawed person with ‘lots of issues’ but she will always see it as a ‘fictional account’.

“In hindsight, I also feel that the film was eventually loved so much because we got really immersed in it while watching, and since everyone got so much into it, we turned them (the characters) into mortal beings and debated on it as if they really existed. More than anything, it’s just a story between two people,” the actor said.

Earlier, reacting to the entire criticism, Shahid had said he didn’t take any word seriously because only the audience’s reception mattered to him. The actor further asserted that many popular stars had played even more violent characters in the past and were celebrated for their performances, therefore, it’s unfair that he is receiving so much backlash for portraying Kabir Singh on screen.

Meanwhile, Kiara also revealed that the film has brought a big turn into her career considering everywhere she goes, people identify her as Preeti from Kabir Singh. The actor explained how at an event in Chandigarh where she had gone to promote Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, she was ‘overwhelmed’ to see how the crowd was chanting ‘Preeti Preeti’ the moment she stepped on the stage.

Seems like the debates around Kabir Singh are here to stay even after a year of the film’s release!