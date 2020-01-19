Making headlines for its first-ever football-driven content, Amit Sharma’s sports drama, Maidaan, featuring Ajay Devgn and National-Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, has added to its cast another National Award-winner as it finalised Priya Mani. Starring opposite Ajay, Priya’s fans as well as those of the lead actors, have been set on a frenzy after the news this fresh pairing went viral.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#Update: National Award-winning actress #PriyaMani paired opposite #AjayDevgn in #Maidaan… Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]… Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta… 27 Nov 2020 release. (sic).”

Starring Ajay as Syed Abdul Rahim, the founding father of Indian football, Maidaan is all set to complete the shoot by March this year in lieu of which, a VFX supervisor was flown from the USA. Actor Ajay Devgn had kick-started the shooting of his upcoming film with director Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame in August 2019. Touted to be a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, the man who’s considered the founding father of Indian football, the film is set in 1952-62.

In the poster that was dropped earlier, a giant football-cup trophy features in focus with a glimpse of a stadium in the background. The poster appears like a big post stamp with a caption that read ‘The golden era of Indian football 1952-1962’. This is for the first time that Ajay will be seen doing a sports biopic. The actor is learning to play football quite rigorously, having not played the sport in his entire life before.