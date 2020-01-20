Tagging the film as “out of the world”, the three Chiefs of Indian Military were recently seen rooting for Kajol and Ajay Devgn‘s performance in Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Watching a special screening of the movie in Delhi on Sunday, the men were seen posing together with Ajay.

Raazi writer and ex-navy member Harinder S Sikka took to his Twitter handle to share the picture and captioned it, “#TANAHJI CREATES HISTORY The Three Chief of Military, The Navy Chief, The Army Chief, The Air Chief together watch @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD spectacular, spell binding film on India’s National Hero in Delhi. Don’t miss it friends. It’s out of this world. (sic)” Quick to respond, Ajay tweeted, “Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji. @sikka_harinder (sic).”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanhaji was the brave military leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanhaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.

Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Swiftly making its way towards the Rs 150 crore club, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring actors Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, saw a jump again in business. Minting a total of Rs 145.33 crore, the war drama is all geared to continue trending in the coming weekdays.