After missing all other wedding functions of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally made a joint appearance at the wedding reception of the couple on Tuesday night. The couple, who was away to visit an ailing Rishi Kapoor in Delhi, arrived looking stunning together at the post-wedding party of Armaan and Anissa. They were joined by Ranbir’s mother – Neetu Kapoor, who looked dazzling in her blue and green suit.

Alia and Ranbir cut a striking picture as they posed together for the paparazzi at the venue. Dressed in a pretty pink and purple lehenga, Alia looked beautiful while Ranbir looked dapper in his blue bandhgala sherwani. Alia further finished her look with a maang-tika while Ranbir kept it simple and added just a pair of black shoes to his traditional look. Check out the pictures here:

Armaan and Anissa’s wedding reception was a star-studded affair and Ranbir-Alia’s joint entry set many eyeballs rolling. This was just another appearance proving that the two are head-over-heels in love with each other and has got the blessings of the family already.

Alia is often seen gelling well with the members of the Kapoor family. In fact, she also became a part of the customary Christmas family lunch last year and glowed with happiness in the Kapoor’s big family picture. Ranbir and Alia have not made any official announcement about their relationship yet but their appearances at family get-togethers and at events like these definitely speak volumes of their bonding.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebs who shined at the wedding reception were Arjun Kapoor–Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Rekha, Neelam, Amrita Arora, Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Jeetendra-Shobha Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor-Shanaya Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, The Ambanis, Boney Kapoor, and the members of Armaan’s family namely Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.