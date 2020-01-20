Ajay Devgn’s latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior might be on its way to reaching the benchmark of Rs 150 crore at the Box Office but it has upset many with its Islamophobic content. A section of the audience found the politicisation of historic events quite overdramatic, unfactual and blatantly Islamophobic. Now, in his latest interview, actor Saif Ali Khan, who played the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore in the film, talked about the same.

During his interaction with senior journalist Anupama Chopra, Saif revealed that he knows the content of his film didn’t represent the history in its righteous sense. He added that he could not reject the role despite being aware of the real history because it was a ‘delicious role.’ Saif went on to say that he regrets not taking a stand then but he is hopeful he won’t let himself repeat the same mistake in the future.

The actor drew a lot of flak for saying that ‘the concept of India’ hadn’t emerged until Britishers came in. He said, “I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you know why you’re doing it.”

Saif emphasised on bringing in the culture of more inclusivity in Hindi cinema when it comes to stories irrespective of what the trend is. He said he would like to be a part of the film industry that doesn’t tamper with facts in order to make stories look more appealing to the masses. The actor added that the filmmakers who commemorate ideas that are trending to suit ‘what runs’ should realise that these films are ‘more than just action movies.’ “… people say that is what runs and that’s what’s given it the extra kind of bump, I mean it’s more than just action movie. There’s an idea there that seems to have caught on, but certainly a dangerous idea,” Saif said.

Your thoughts?