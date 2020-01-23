Writer Javed Akhtar tweeted about the health of his wife and famous actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday night. The veteran lyricist mentioned that Azmi has been recovering well and there’s no need to worry. In a tweet dated January 22, he thanked all the well-wishers who have been sending messages and making calls to inquire about his wife’s health. Akhtar revealed that the veteran actor will be shifted to a normal ward on Wednesday and his family is highly grateful for people’s good wishes and prayers.

Akhtar’s tweet read, “Our family would like to thank all the friends and well-wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow.” (sic)

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18 while they were returning from Pune. The accident reportedly happened when the driver tried to overtake a vehicle without realising that another vehicle was right in the front. The couple’s car rammed into a truck and while Akhtar escaped the accident, Azmi got brutally hurt and was kept in the ICU at MGM hospital in Mumbai. Their driver named Kamlesh was booked under IPC sections related to rash and negligent driving and under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

As soon as the news broke out, several celebrities like Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor, Tabu, Vicky Kaushal, Satish Kaushik, Raj Thackeray, Tina Ambani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan’s ex-wife Adhuna Bhabnani and his current girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, among others were seen paying a visit to the injured actor.