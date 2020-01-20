We all knew that the Hitesh Kewalya-directorial Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta addresses homosexuality yet we were not trained to expect the former give the most astonishing and strongest performance of his career trajectory. From Ayushmann and Jitendra’s sizzling chemistry as a homosexual couple to Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta’s comic timing, the two minutes forty-one seconds trailer will make your jaws drop to the floor.

The trailer opens to a nosy uncle asking a nose-ring sporting Ayushmann about when he decided to be gay. Ayushmann’s curt cross-question about when did the uncle decide not to be gay sets the hilarious tone of the movie which proceeds to Jitendra breaking this news to his parents. Despite being educated, Jitendra’s parents give a reserved reaction to the news and set up his wedding with a girl while persuading him to give up his male-lover all this while. A love story that fights off generation feud with a different angle, churned with ounces of laughter and a social message, of course, is what defines Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Watch the full trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan here:

Talking about the film in an interview earlier, Ayushmann had told IANS, “It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L. Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema.”

Starring actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitu K, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh, the film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. It will hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020.