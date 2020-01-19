Battling cancer for seven years, daughter of showman Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ritu Nanda passed away on Tuesday. Paying her tribute to Ritu, Shweta shared a heartwarming picture featuring her alongside daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and the late mother-in-law.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared the picture where the trio can be seen posing a hearty smile for the camera. Paying her tribute to Ritu with a heartfelt eulogy, Shweta wrote, “Will miss you dearly (sic)” as Zoya Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Ekta Ravi Kapoor, Angad Bedi and others emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

Ritu passed away at her Delhi home and the entire Bachchan family had flown to the capital to pay their last respects to the woman they highly admired. In his blogpost later, the senior Bachchan revealed how he got the news of her death and how things suddenly shifted from regular as grief surrounded the family. A part of the actor’s post read, “.. that silent knock at the work place .. the hurried expression of worried concern .. the hours that sleep in most parts of the World that seek the midnight .. shuffled steps , soft anxious and disturbed conversations .. and then within a blink .. the lights go out …. she has gone ..” (sic).

In another post, he had shared a letter that was written by a family friend to her daughter Shweta Nanda in an attempt to comfort her and share good memories of her mother-in-law. The letter mentioned how Jaya Bachchan once paid a visit to the famous Shirdi temple and brought a sacred cloth for Ritu Nanda while she was admitted at a hospital in New York. It revealed that the actor travelled with the cloth and put it on Nanda’s chest while she was trying to recover. The letter read, “Years ago, when your mother-in-law was ailing, Jaya and I had gone to Shirdi; it was the morning of JB’s birthday. Your mother emerged with a lovely orange cloth which she took with her to New York and lay over mother-in-law’s chest while she had been in the hospital. I believe your mother’s prayers have held her in excellent stead.” (sic).