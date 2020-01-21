Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday, January 21. The actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a warm birthday wish for him and posted two photos along. Sushant could be seen posing with Rhea like a couple in both the photos and everything about the post spoke volumes of their beautiful chemistry.

In one photo, the couple could be seen posing at a park while in the other one, they were seen posing on a boat. Sushant looked all happy and cheerful in both the photos. Rhea wrote a lovely caption and called Sushant his ‘crazy diamond’ and ‘supermassive black hole’ in the post. The caption read, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind ! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput 💕💥❤️🌈⭐️🍭💜🧡 #boywithagoldenheart #rheality” (sic). Sushant didn’t take long in acknowledging the post and commented by calling her a ‘rockstar’. His comment read, “Thank youuuuuuu my Rockstarrrr❤️🙏🏻🦋💫🌪💥” (sic)

Sushant and Rhea are rumoured to be dating each other for over a year now. The duo is often seen hanging out at their friend’s place or going out on vacations together. The couple was even clicked together by a group of fans at a popular beachside hang out location in Mumbai. Even though none of them has spoken out on their relationship, their chemistry and clsoe bonding is visible in the candid pictures clicked by the paparazzi.

Sushant and Rhea look stylish together and their friendship seems too striking for words. We wonder if this is finally the right time to officially announce their relationship!