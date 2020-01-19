Prepping up for the last scene first with co-star Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu gave fans a sneak peek into Haseen Dillruba‘s sets as she got ready for her “grey” character in Haridwar. In the city for a month, Taapsee shared videos and pictures straight from the sets that instantly left fans waiting for more.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee set fans on a frenzy as she shared clips of Haridwar, the clapper with the movie title indicating the Vinil Mathew-directorial going on floors and posing with the writer and director for “drama”. The diva also shared a picture of her makeup behind the scenes as she got ready to shoot the last scene first.

Check out Taapsee’s latest updates from Haseen Dillruba’s sets here:

From the poster released earlier, the film seems to be a murder mystery with the bright colour of the woman’s saree and her striking red bangles suggesting a love story in the background. With Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee has now got as many as four interesting projects releasing next year and all of them look creatively different from each other.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the first poster of Haseen Dillruba showed a woman holding on to her yellow coloured saree while standing over a pool of blood with blood-stained feet. One can also see the front cover of a book with a title that reads ‘Vehashi‘ in Hindi and a knife that lies discarded on the floor in the same pool of blood. The poster suggests a murder but also hints at the story of glamour and lust.

The film seems to be a murder mystery with the bright colour of the woman’s saree and her striking red bangles suggesting a love story in the background. With Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee has now got as many as four interesting projects releasing next year and all of them look creatively different from each other. This new film is set to hit the screens on September 18 while Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad releases on February 28. Following this are sports dramas Rashmi Rocket and a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj titled Shabaash Mithu. The release dates of both films are not finalised yet.