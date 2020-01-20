Setting new benchmarks each day, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring actors Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan has crossed the lifetime business of Total Dhamaal. Emerging as Kajol and Saif’s highest grosser while Ajay’s second, the war drama has minted Rs 167.45 crore so far.

Sharing the stumping figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Tanhaji has a smashing Weekend 2… Returns to top form on [second] Sat and Sun… #Blockbuster in #Maharashtra… Should cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 3… Will be first double century of 2020… [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz. #Tanhaji benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 6 ₹ 125 cr: Day 8 ₹ 150 cr: Day 10 #India biz. Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #TotalDhamaal. Now #AjayDevgn’s second highest grossing film, after #GolmaalAgain. #Kajol and #SaifAliKhan’s highest grossing film. (sic).”

Tagging the film as “out of the world”, the three Chiefs of Indian Military were recently seen rooting for Kajol and Ajay Devgn‘s performance in Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Watching a special screening of the movie in Delhi on Sunday, the men were seen posing together with Ajay.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanhaji was the brave military leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanhaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.

Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.